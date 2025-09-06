'Dhamaal 4' is coming to theaters on Eid 2026

Meet the new crew of 'Dhamaal 4'

This time, the Dhamaal crew includes Sanjay Mishra, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, and Esha Gupta.

Indra Kumar returns as director with Devgn and Bhushan Kumar among several producers.

The team just wrapped up filming in Mumbai after shooting at Malshej Ghat.

Since its start in 2007, the franchise promises even more laughs ahead!