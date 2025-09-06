Next Article
Vikram Bhatt's mother (85) passes away; last rites today
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's mother, Varsha Bhatt, passed away on Saturday at the age of 85 after a long illness.
The director's team confirmed that her last rites will be held at 2pm at Versova crematorium.
Vikram's family background and career
Vikram started working in films when he was just 14, later making his mark with hits like Ghulam and horror favorites such as 1920 and Haunted - 3D (India's first stereoscopic 3D film).
While Varsha stayed out of the spotlight, she was always there for him.
Fun fact: despite rumors, Vikram isn't related to Mukesh or Mahesh Bhatt. His daughter Krishna is also a filmmaker now.