AICTE collaborates with OpenAI to offer free ChatGPT Go licenses

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has partnered with OpenAI to offer 1,50,000 free ChatGPT Go licenses. The six-month-long initiative is aimed at students and faculty members of public institutions affiliated with the AICTE. The collaboration intends to improve digital skills, enhance employability prospects, and promote practical applications of artificial intelligence (AI) .

Strategic integration Integrating AI into higher education AICTE Chairman, TG Sitharam, emphasized the need to integrate AI across all disciplines in higher education. He said that "AI is not just transforming technology, it's redefining how we shape the future of our technical workforce." The council's partnership with OpenAI is part of this larger strategy to make advanced digital tools accessible for hands-on industry-relevant training for students and faculty alike.

AI accessibility Role of OpenAI in enhancing AI education OpenAI, a pioneer in the field of AI, is playing a key role in making AI-related education more accessible. The company is doing this through its cutting-edge tools and advanced computing resources. Sitharam said using such advanced tools will help accelerate innovation and improve learning experiences while building a future-ready technical ecosystem for students and faculty members alike.