AICTE collaborates with OpenAI to offer free ChatGPT Go licenses
What's the story
The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has partnered with OpenAI to offer 1,50,000 free ChatGPT Go licenses. The six-month-long initiative is aimed at students and faculty members of public institutions affiliated with the AICTE. The collaboration intends to improve digital skills, enhance employability prospects, and promote practical applications of artificial intelligence (AI).
Strategic integration
Integrating AI into higher education
AICTE Chairman, TG Sitharam, emphasized the need to integrate AI across all disciplines in higher education. He said that "AI is not just transforming technology, it's redefining how we shape the future of our technical workforce." The council's partnership with OpenAI is part of this larger strategy to make advanced digital tools accessible for hands-on industry-relevant training for students and faculty alike.
AI accessibility
Role of OpenAI in enhancing AI education
OpenAI, a pioneer in the field of AI, is playing a key role in making AI-related education more accessible. The company is doing this through its cutting-edge tools and advanced computing resources. Sitharam said using such advanced tools will help accelerate innovation and improve learning experiences while building a future-ready technical ecosystem for students and faculty members alike.
Educational initiative
Ministry of Education's initiative for AI education
The Ministry of Education has also taken steps to make AI education more accessible. It has launched five free AI courses for everyone, including school and college students as well as working professionals. These courses, designed by professors from India's top IITs, can be accessed on the SWAYAM portal at swayam.gov.in. The registration process is simple, and no additional fees are required to take these courses.