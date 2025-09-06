'Su From So' to premiere on JioHotstar on September 9

The Kannada horror-comedy film Su From So, which took the box office by storm, will make its digital debut on September 9. The film was earlier expected to premiere on JioHotstar from September 5, but didn't arrive as scheduled. Now, the OTT platform has confirmed that it will be streaming in three languages from September 9.

Language versions Cast and crew of the film The film's Telugu version will likely be available on the OTT platform along with the original. The film was produced by Raj B Shetty under his Light Buddha Films banner and directed by J.P. Thuminad. It stars Shaneel Gautham, Thuminad, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, and Mime Ramdas in lead roles.

Box office success Box office collection of 'Su From So' The film, made on a budget of around ₹4.5cr with an additional ₹1-1.5cr spent on promotions and release-related expenses, has reportedly grossed a whopping ₹121cr worldwide in its six-week theatrical run. Most of the box office figures have come from Karnataka, while Kerala contributed another ₹6-7cr with the Malayalam dubbed version. The film is reportedly the first Kannada film to be added to the platform since the merger of JioCinema and Hotstar, marking a significant moment for the Kannada industry.