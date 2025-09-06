Vikram Bhatt's mother, Varsha Bhatt, dies at 85

Varsha Bhatt, the mother of noted director-producer Vikram Bhatt , passed away on Saturday at the age of 85. She had been suffering from prolonged illness and died due to multiple organ failure, reported IANS. Her husband was cinematographer Pravin Bhatt. The news of her death was confirmed by Vikram's team. May she rest in peace.

Last rites Last rites scheduled for Saturday afternoon Bhatt's last rites will take place at the Versova crematorium at 2:00pm on Saturday. The ceremony will be attended by family members. Vikram, who started his career in the film industry at 14, has directed several successful films, including Ghulam and 1920. He is also known for his expertise in horror films, with hits like Shaapit and Haunted - 3D under his belt.

Family legacy Vikram's daughter is also a director While many speculated that Vikram was related to filmmakers Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt when he made his directorial debut, there's no blood relation between the two families. However, Mahesh is Vikram's mentor. Vikram's daughter, Krishna Bhatt, has also joined the film industry as a director. Bhatt may have stayed away from the limelight, but she was a strong pillar of support for Vikram's family.