Rajat Patidar goes past 5,000 First-Class runs: Dissecting his numbers
What's the story
Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar has continued his stellar form in the ongoing Duleep Trophy. He scored a blistering 77 against West Zone in the second semi-final clash in Bengaluru. The innings was Patidar's third consecutive score of over 50 in the tournament and took him past the 5,000-run mark in First-Class cricket. Here we decode his stats in the format.
Match details
A captain's knock from Patidar
Patidar came to bat when Central Zone was at a comfortable position of 160/2, in response to West Zone's first innings total of 438. He formed a solid partnership with Shubham Sharma (96), adding 127 runs for the third wicket. Patidar's aggressive batting style during this partnership was a treat to watch as he hit several boundaries before being dismissed by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja on Day 3 morning.
Career stats
An average of over 43 in FC cricket
Patidar's 77 came off 84 balls and included 14 fours. With this innings, he crossed the 5,000-run mark in First-Class cricket (now at 5,006). Playing his 70th game, he has an average of over 44 with 14 centuries and 26 half-centuries, as per ESPNcricinfo. Patidar made his bat talk in the quarter-final clash against North East Zone as well. He made a fine 96-ball 125 on Day 1 and backed it up with a fifty (66 off just 72 balls).
Ranji success
Patidar's exceptional form in the domestic season
In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, Patidar scored an impressive 529 runs from seven matches at an average and strike rate of 48.09 and 77, respectively. He had three scores of over 50, including a century. Notably, the game against Haryana saw him score the fifth-fastest century in Ranji Trophy history, off just 68 balls.
DYK
Patidar has played three Tests for India
Patidar broke into India's Test side last year on the back of his impressive domestic run. He made his Test debut against England in Visakhapatnam in February 2024. However, the batter managed only 63 runs across three Tests and six innings in that series at a paltry average of 10.50. This includes a best score of 32. Patidar was dropped from the Test squad thereafter.