Rajat Patidar goes past 5,000 First-Class runs: Dissecting his numbers 

Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar has continued his stellar form in the ongoing Duleep Trophy . He scored a blistering 77 against West Zone in the second semi-final clash in Bengaluru. The innings was Patidar's third consecutive score of over 50 in the tournament and took him past the 5,000-run mark in First-Class cricket. Here we decode his stats in the format.

Match details A captain's knock from Patidar Patidar came to bat when Central Zone was at a comfortable position of 160/2, in response to West Zone's first innings total of 438. He formed a solid partnership with Shubham Sharma (96), adding 127 runs for the third wicket. Patidar's aggressive batting style during this partnership was a treat to watch as he hit several boundaries before being dismissed by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja on Day 3 morning.

Career stats An average of over 43 in FC cricket Patidar's 77 came off 84 balls and included 14 fours. With this innings, he crossed the 5,000-run mark in First-Class cricket (now at 5,006). Playing his 70th game, he has an average of over 44 with 14 centuries and 26 half-centuries, as per ESPNcricinfo. Patidar made his bat talk in the quarter-final clash against North East Zone as well. He made a fine 96-ball 125 on Day 1 and backed it up with a fifty (66 off just 72 balls).

Ranji success Patidar's exceptional form in the domestic season In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, Patidar scored an impressive 529 runs from seven matches at an average and strike rate of 48.09 and 77, respectively. He had three scores of over 50, including a century. Notably, the game against Haryana saw him score the fifth-fastest century in Ranji Trophy history, off just 68 balls.