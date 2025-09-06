Babar Azam named in red-ball training camp before SA Tests 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a red-ball training camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore. The camp, which will run from September 9 to September 28, is part of the preparation for the upcoming home Test series against South Africa. A total of 11 players have been called up for this intensive training session.

Team composition Mahmood to oversee camp The red-ball camp will be led by head coach Azhar Mahmood, with support from NCA coaches and staff. The players called up for this camp are Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Ali Raza, Azan Awais, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Salman, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan, and Shamil Hussain. Notably, senior players Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah have been excluded as they are currently playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025.

Training objectives Focus on skill development and match preparation The three-week training camp will focus on skill development and match preparation. The players will participate in scenario-based practice games to replicate real match conditions. This approach is aimed at giving the players a taste of what they can expect during the actual series against South Africa, which will be Pakistan's first Test series of the season.

Series details South Africa's tour of Pakistan South Africa will tour Pakistan next month for an all-format series, including two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is. The first Test will be played in Lahore from October 12 while the second one will take place in Rawalpindi from October 20. This series will mark the beginning of Pakistan's journey in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.