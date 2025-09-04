Who's Ashish Kapoor? Lesser-known facts about actor arrested for rape

Television actor Ashish Kapoor was arrested in Pune on Wednesday over allegations of raping a woman during a house party in Delhi in August. The victim had met him at the party, where she claims he sexually assaulted her. The Delhi Police confirmed that Kapoor was tracked across states from Goa to Pune before his arrest. Here are some lesser-known facts about the actor.

Career beginnings Career beginnings and early successes Kapoor, who is also a trained interior designer, began his acting career in 2010 with the horror TV series Ssshhh... Phir Koi Hai. He played the lead role of Vikram in this show. Within a brief period, he captivated viewers with his performances and earned the Best Fresh New Face-Male award. He is also famous for his portrayal of Prince Udayveer in Dekha Ek Khwaab.

Personal life High-profile relationships Kapoor has been linked to several high-profile relationships. He was in a two-year relationship with Albanian model Ilda Kroni, which is said to have ended on a sour note in early 2020. He also dated actor Priyal Gor during the shooting of Dekha Ek Khwaab in 2012, when she was just 18 years old. After their breakup, Kapoor claimed they remained friends.

Engagement Engagement to Pearl Grey In April 2021, Kapoor got engaged to television writer and creative producer Pearl Grey. They first crossed paths on the sets of Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, where he portrayed Adarsh. The couple even got matching tattoos that read "till death do us part." However, their relationship ended a year later. Prior to their breakup, Kapoor had shared his wish to get married, but later admitted he wasn't in the right space for a relationship.