TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested in rape case
What's the story
Television actor Ashish Kapoor was arrested in Pune on Wednesday after a woman accused him of rape. The alleged incident occurred at a house party in Delhi during the second week of August. The Delhi Police registered an FIR following the woman's complaint and tracked Kapoor's movements across states, leading to his arrest.
Investigation details
Kapoor traveled to Goa before heading to Pune
According to DCP (North) Raja Banthia, Kapoor first traveled to Goa and then to Pune. The complainant first alleged that Kapoor, the party host, and two unidentified men had sexually assaulted her. She later stated that only Kapoor had raped her. As per legal procedure, the case will be modified from gang rape to rape in due course.
Legal proceedings
Complainant gave revised statement on August 18
On August 18, the complainant submitted a revised statement alleging that Kapoor and his friend raped her while the friend's wife physically assaulted her. On August 21, Kapoor's friend and his wife sought anticipatory bail, which was granted. Although the complainant attended the hearing, she did not mention the friend's name in her submissions.
Evidence
CCTV footage corroborates woman's claims
Investigators stated that CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts showed Kapoor and the woman entering the washroom together during the party and remaining inside for a while. Worried guests eventually knocked on the door, which led to a heated argument between those involved. Police added that it was Kapoor's friend's wife who eventually made the PCR call reporting the matter. The woman has alleged that the incident was filmed, but no footage has been found so far.