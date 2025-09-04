TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested in rape case

Television actor Ashish Kapoor was arrested in Pune on Wednesday after a woman accused him of rape. The alleged incident occurred at a house party in Delhi during the second week of August. The Delhi Police registered an FIR following the woman's complaint and tracked Kapoor's movements across states, leading to his arrest.

Investigation details Kapoor traveled to Goa before heading to Pune According to DCP (North) Raja Banthia, Kapoor first traveled to Goa and then to Pune. The complainant first alleged that Kapoor, the party host, and two unidentified men had sexually assaulted her. She later stated that only Kapoor had raped her. As per legal procedure, the case will be modified from gang rape to rape in due course.

Legal proceedings Complainant gave revised statement on August 18 On August 18, the complainant submitted a revised statement alleging that Kapoor and his friend raped her while the friend's wife physically assaulted her. On August 21, Kapoor's friend and his wife sought anticipatory bail, which was granted. Although the complainant attended the hearing, she did not mention the friend's name in her submissions.