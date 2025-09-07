Kargil War veteran's film on suicide prevention to be screened

The movie has already won 3 awards

September 10 isn't just another movie—it's already won three awards at the Hyderabad Charminar film festival for its honest take on real-life issues faced by farmers, students, businesspeople, and more.

Rao believes that "All that we need to do is to show a little bit of caring, sharing, empathy, and understand the feelings of those who are in distress."

The screening is organized by Roshni, a mental health group that's been supporting people since the late '90s.

If you care about mental health or want to know how you can make a difference, this is worth your attention.