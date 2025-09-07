'The Penguin' dominates Creative Arts Emmys; 'Andor' also wins big
HBO's The Penguin, the spinoff from 2022's The Batman, just grabbed eight Creative Arts Emmys—including wins for hairstyling, costumes, prosthetic makeup, visual effects, sound editing, and sound mixing.
It's now in the running for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series at the Primetime Emmys on September 14.
Stars Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti are also up for major acting awards.
'The Penguin's Mike Marino, Johnny Han on their wins
Prosthetic designer Mike Marino called out how essential teamwork was to transforming Colin Farrell into Oz Cobb.
Visual effects supervisor Johnny Han shared that keeping creative vision on track across global teams for all eight episodes was a real challenge—but clearly worth it.
'Andor,' 'Adolescence' also took home awards
Disney+'s Andor picked up four Creative Arts Emmys for editing, production design, and costumes—though it didn't land any lead acting nods.
Meanwhile, limited series Adolescence took home an award for cinematography.
These wins show how technical skills can shine even if a show isn't sweeping all categories.