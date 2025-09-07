'The Penguin' dominates Creative Arts Emmys; 'Andor' also wins big Entertainment Sep 07, 2025

HBO's The Penguin, the spinoff from 2022's The Batman, just grabbed eight Creative Arts Emmys—including wins for hairstyling, costumes, prosthetic makeup, visual effects, sound editing, and sound mixing.

It's now in the running for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series at the Primetime Emmys on September 14.

Stars Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti are also up for major acting awards.