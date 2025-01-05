Delhi: Dense fog disrupts flights, trains; IMD issues alert
What's the story
Dense fog and severe cold wave conditions have thrown travel out of gear across North India, especially in Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir.
On Saturday, Delhi witnessed zero visibility for a record nine-hour-long stretch, leading to major disruptions at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Over 400 flights were delayed, including 19 diversions and several ccancellations. rain services were also affected, with 81 trains delayed on Saturday.
Weather forecast
IMD forecasts continued fog, light rainfall in Delhi
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued smog and moderate fog in Delhi, with dense fog in some areas during morning hours.
The maximum temperature is predicted to be around 18°C, while the minimum is expected to be 10°C.
The IMD also noted that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India between January 10 and 12, bringing light rainfall to the region.
Snowfall warning
Orange alert issued for heavy snowfall in J&K
In J&K, an orange alert has been issued for heavy snowfall on Sunday. The region is preparing for widespread snowfall, with heavy snow expected in isolated places.
This has resulted in possible temporary disruptions in surface and air transportation.
Srinagar witnessed subzero temperatures at -1.3°C, affecting flight operations at the airport.
Cold impact
Cold wave affects Lucknow and Jaipur, temporary shelters set up
The cold wave has impacted other regions of North India as well.
In Lucknow, where temperatures dipped to 8°C, authorities set up temporary shelters to provide respite to the homeless.
Jaipur recorded a temperature of 10.2°C, where Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma interacted with the homeless and also distributed blankets.
Pollution alert
Delhi's air quality declines, dense fog warning issued
The IMD said that Delhi's air quality has plummeted to the "very poor" category, with Lodhi Road's Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 309.
The department warned of dense fog in parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh till January 8.
Residents are advised to stay updated on travel plans and wear warm clothing as North India continues to battle harsh weather.