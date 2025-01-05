What's the story

Dense fog and severe cold wave conditions have thrown travel out of gear across North India, especially in Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir.

On Saturday, Delhi witnessed zero visibility for a record nine-hour-long stretch, leading to major disruptions at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Over 400 flights were delayed, including 19 diversions and several ccancellations. rain services were also affected, with 81 trains delayed on Saturday.