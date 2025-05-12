NIA arrests Khalistani operative involved in 2016 Nabha jailbreak
What's the story
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has nabbed a notorious Khalistani operative, Kashmir Singh Galwaddi. He was involved in the 2016 Nabha jailbreak and was in touch with foreign-based Khalistani terrorists, including Harwinder Singh Sandhu.
Galwaddi was arrested from Motihari in Bihar during a joint operation with the local police in an ongoing investigation into a major Khalistani terror conspiracy case.
Criminal connections
Galwaddi's criminal history and associations
Galwaddi, a Ludhiana-based criminal, has been absconding since he escaped from the Nabha jail in 2016.
He has a close association with other declared Khalistani terrorists.
A major player in Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), Galwaddi extended shelter, logistical support and terror funds to terrorists who fled to Nepal after carrying out various terror activities in India.
Terror probe
NIA's investigation into Khalistani terror conspiracy
The NIA had named Galwaddi a proclaimed offender in their case probing links between terror groups, including BKI, Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), and the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF).
The agency had started the probe in August 2022 to investigate terrorist activities orchestrated by leaders and members of these banned outfits.
The investigation had unearthed an intricate nexus between terror groups and organized criminal gangs smuggling arms, ammunition, explosives, and IEDs across India's borders.
Arrest efforts
NIA's efforts to apprehend Galwaddi and associates
In the past two years, the NIA has proclaimed Galwaddi a proclaimed offender and issued non-bailable arrest warrants against him. The agency also announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to his capture.
In July 2023, it filed chargesheets against nine people, including Sandhu and Landa, and two supplementary chargesheets against six others in the following months.
Extradition and updates
NIA's extradition and supplementary chargesheet
In August 2024, the NIA got Landa's brother, Tarsem Singh, extradited from the United Arab Emirates.
The agency subsequently filed a third supplementary chargesheet in December 2024.
The Nabha jailbreak was a high-profile chapter for Khalistani terrorists.
On November 27, 2016, 24 armed men stormed the Nabha prison in Punjab, overpowering security personnel, snatching their weapons, and managing to free six high-profile inmates.
The mastermind behind the 2016 jailbreak, Ramanjit Singh, was arrested last year.