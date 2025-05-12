What's the story

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has nabbed a notorious Khalistani operative, Kashmir Singh Galwaddi. He was involved in the 2016 Nabha jailbreak and was in touch with foreign-based Khalistani terrorists, including Harwinder Singh Sandhu.

Galwaddi was arrested from Motihari in Bihar during a joint operation with the local police in an ongoing investigation into a major Khalistani terror conspiracy case.