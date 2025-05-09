'Soldiers at war..and you want...rest?': Court slams lawyers observing holiday
Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu has disagreed with the High Court Bar Association's decision to suspend judicial work in view of the continuing India-Pakistan tensions.
The Bar Association had announced a "no work day" considering the escalating war-like situation.
On Friday, a majority of the cases were adjourned due to the absence of lawyers.
Justice Nagu criticizes lawyers' decision amid ongoing conflict
While hearing a matter regarding the water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana, Justice Nagu criticized the Bar Association's move.
"The 'No Work Call' was a little unfortunate. I expressed my concerns to your President [of Bar Association] that when the forces are fighting the battle, you will be sitting at home and resting? That is very unfortunate," she said.
Court emphasizes importance of functioning during crises
Justice Nagu made the statement after a lawyer for the Punjab government requested an adjournment of the case due to the absence of a senior counsel in the matter.
Stating that institutions need to work despite crises, she said, "We also have to work...otherwise the entire system of the country will come to a grinding halt."
Court offers alternative solutions amid lawyers' absence
The counsel then responded that the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana had also given a call for no work, to which Justice Nagu said there were other options available.
"We have the platform. Everybody can sit and home and stay connected," Justice Nagu said.
The counsel said that sirens had been blown in Panchkula around 11:00am today and movement was limited to an extent.