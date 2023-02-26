Sports

Shabnim Ismail becomes leading wicket-taker in Women's T20 World Cup

Ismail eclipsed England's Anya Shrubsole to get to the top (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South African pacer Shabnim Ismail has become the leading wicket-taker in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. She attained the feat in the final of the 2023 edition that SA lost to Australia. Ismail eclipsed England's Anya Shrubsole to get to the top of the pile. Notably, South Africa played their first-ever World Cup final (men's or women's). Here are the key stats.

Ismail scripts history

Ismail was the pick of South Africa's bowlers in the final. She took two wickets for 26 runs in four overs, including a maiden. In the process, Ismail became the leading wicket-taker in the Women's T20 World Cup. She now has 43 wickets from 32 matches in the tournament at an average of 15.25. Ismail surpassed England's Anya Shrubsole (41) in this regard.

Fourth-most wickets in WT20Is

Ismail made her WT20I debut in August 2007 against New Zealand Women. In a career spanning over a decade, she has taken 123 wickets from 113 matches at an average of 18.62. She has become the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is. Ismail surpassed Ellyse Perry in terms of wickets (122) in the format. The former is behind Nida Dar, Anisa Mohammed, and Schutt.

A look at the final's summary

Australia had a productive start after electing to bat first. However, SA restricted the flow of runs from Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney. Ashleigh Gardner launched a timely counter-attack after the dismissal of Healy. Mooney's unbeaten 74 powered Australia to 156/6. Meanwhile, Ismail delivered in the death overs. Although SA lost successive wickets, Wolvaardt kept them alive. However, SA fell 19 runs short (137/6).