Delhi: Government centers run out of free COVID-19 booster vaccine

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 28, 2022, 05:06 pm 2 min read

CoWIN app showed there were no slots available for free COVID-19 booster vaccines in any government health facility in Delhi

All government-run health facilities in Delhi ran out of free COVID-19 booster vaccine, showed the CoWIN app—the official web portal of India's COVID-19 vaccination program. Meanwhile, paid vaccines—priced at Rs. 386.25—remained available at private facilities for the next few days, though not in significant numbers. However, experts say booster doses aren't important for younger people but recommend them for those aged above 60.

Why does this story matter?

India has ramped up its fight against COVID-19 in the wake of the spiraling wave in neighboring China and few other countries.

The government is urging people to get the "precautionary" booster dose.

The first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are free for all, but the booster shots are free for only those aged above 60.

Under 30% of population in India has got booster dose

CoWIN showed no availability at all in North and North East Delhi, while private centers in Central Delhi had 13 slots, East Delhi had five, and South East had 29. As per government figures, over 90% of the eligible population has received the first two doses, while only around 20% of people in Delhi—and less than 30% across India—have received the booster dose.

People in Delhi appeal for availability of dose

@msisodia @ArvindKejriwal @mansukhmandviya @OfficeOf_MM @narendramodi @PMOIndia @LtGovDelhi

I was looking for the vaccines slot in West and South west delhi. But very sad that no Govt hospital are giving vaccines. Only private hospital are providing the service.

Look into ASAP — pawan verma (@vermapwan) December 25, 2022

Centre has asked states to run awareness drives for vaccination

Highlighting the general complacency among people regarding booster vaccines, the government has asked the states to run awareness campaigns to improve numbers. The current rate of COVID-19 spread has seen no significant change and the seven-day average stood at less than 200 on Wednesday. The Omicron variant BF.7—which is driving the wave in China—isn't expected to have such an effect in India.

Experts urged health minister Mandaviya to allow 2nd booster dose

In a meeting with Union Health Minister Masukh Mandaviya on Monday, the representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and other health experts urged him to allow second booster doses as well. As the number of COVID-19 cases ebbed, so did the zeal regarding vaccination.