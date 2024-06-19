In brief Simplifying... In brief A deadly heatwave in Delhi has claimed five lives, with laborers being the most affected.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert, advising residents to limit outdoor exposure due to soaring temperatures and a water crisis.

Experts link the rising temperatures to urbanization, as concrete buildings absorb heat during the day and release it at night, intensifying the heatwave's effects.

Delhi heatwave claims 5 lives, laborers most affected

By Chanshimla Varah 06:20 pm Jun 19, 202406:20 pm

What's the story A severe heatwave in Delhi has resulted in five fatalities and left around a dozen people critically ill, according to Dr. Ajay Shukla, medical superintendent at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. In the past two days, 22 patients, mostly laborers exposed to extreme heat conditions, have been admitted with suspected heatstroke. Dr. Shukla warned, "Most patients lose their lives because it is too late to start cooling them down."

Vulnerable groups

Labourers, elderly most affected by heatwave: Hospital reports

Since the start of the heatwave, the hospital has seen around 45-50 people impacted by the heat. Dr. Shukla stated that seven people have died in total as a result of these incidents. The impact of the heatwave is also being felt in other Delhi hospitals. Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) reported three deaths, including a car mechanic and a 70-year-old man from Bihar. In neighboring Noida too, 10 people have reportedly died in the last 24 hours due to heatstroke.

Alert and advisory

Heatwave alert and advisory issued, hospitals prioritize treatment

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi, advising residents to limit outdoor exposure due to record-breaking temperatures and an ongoing water crisis. Simultaneously, the Union Health Ministry has instructed central government-run hospitals to prioritize treatment for heatstroke patients as cases increase across north India. Dr Shukla emphasized the importance of public awareness about heatstroke symptoms and immediate cooling measures before hospitalization, stating, "Delays can cause a lot of deaths."

Urban heat

Rising temperatures linked to urbanization, experts say

Rajneesh Sareen from the Centre for Science and Environment highlighted that increased construction and concretization in cities like Delhi contribute to rising minimum temperatures. "Concrete buildings absorb heat through the day and release it at night.This is why minimum temperatures are rising in big cities," Sareen explained. This urban heat phenomenon is intensifying the effects of the ongoing heatwave, particularly impacting vulnerable populations such as laborers.