Delhi is the most polluted capital city in the world

By Riya Baibhawi 11:35 am Mar 19, 2024

What's the story Delhi was once again identified as the capital city with the poorest air quality, according to a new report by World Air Quality Report 2023 published by Swiss organization IQ Air. According to the report, Bihar's Begusarai emerged as the world's most polluted metropolitan area. India now holds the third spot globally in air pollution levels among 134 countries, behind only Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Air pollution is considered the most significant environmental risk to human health and is often referred to as a silent killer. The World Health Organization (WHO) attributes around seven million premature deaths worldwide each year to air pollution. Inhalation of PM2.5 air pollution can exacerbate and initiate various health issues including asthma, cancer, and lung disease. Furthermore, it can impede cognitive development in children, contribute to mental health disorders, and worsen pre-existing medical conditions.

PM2.5 permissible levels

Over 1.3 billion people are exposed to lethal air pollutants

According to the World Air Quality Report, a staggering 1.36 billion people in India are subjected to PM2.5 concentrations that exceed the WHO suggested annual guideline level of 5 micrograms per cubic meter. Additionally, approximately 96% of Indians—equivalent to roughly 1.33 billion people—are exposed to PM2.5 levels exceeding the WHO annual guideline by more than seven times. This pattern is reflected in urban areas as well—with over two-thirds of Indian cities recording annual averages surpassing 35 micrograms per cubic meter.

WHO guidelines

Only seven countries meet WHO guidelines

Among the countries assessed, only seven met the WHO annual PM2.5 guideline. Australia, Estonia, Finland, Grenada, Iceland, Mauritius, and New Zealand are among them. Bangladesh and Pakistan secured the top two spots, with India ranking third, followed by Tajikistan and Burkina Faso. Notably, India was placed in eighth spot on the list of most polluted countries in 2022, but climbed to third place last year.

Political slugfest

Centre, Delhi government's blame game over air quality

The Center and the Delhi government have exchanged accusations regarding the deteriorating air quality in Delhi and its surrounding regions multiple times in the past. Last month, the Center's Commission for Air Quality Management implemented an eight-point action plan under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi-NCR as the air quality showed signs of improvement. However, the latest report may reignite the blame game, with both governments pointing fingers at each other for complacency on the issue.