Andhra Pradesh cabinet approves caste census

By Riya Baibhawi 08:24 pm Nov 03, 202308:24 pm

Caste census is aimed at benefitting downtrodden community in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet approved a comprehensive caste census on Friday aimed at gathering data on the economic, social, and educational aspects of residents. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasized the importance of this data in poverty reduction, human resource development, and minimizing discrimination and disparities. The census reportedly aims at uplifting the backward classes in the south Indian state.

It will guarantee no eligible individuals are left behind: CM

After his decision, CM Reddy stated that the all-encompassing caste census will guarantee that no eligible individuals are left out of government initiatives. The information collected will aid in pinpointing and assisting the most at-risk populations in Andhra Pradesh. He noted that by concentrating on marginalized groups and effectively addressing their needs, the census seeks to establish a strong foundation for equitable development throughout the state.

Cabinet expresses gratitude to CM Reddy

Underscoring the significance of conducting a caste census, cabinet members thanked CM Reddy. They noted that all the data obtained through this effort will be instrumental in shaping policies and ensuring that government programs reach those who require them most. The census will be conducted after November 20, as revealed by the minister for I&PR, BC Welfare and Cinematography Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna.

State government to take suggestions from community leaders

The state government will accept views and suggestions from community leaders who called for the census, NewsTap reported. Addressing a press conference, Krishna said district collectors across Andhra Pradesh will communicate with these leaders, know their opinions, and take their suggestions. He also said that a round table discussion will be held at five locations to gather information on the struggles of the backward classes.

Rajasthan, Karnataka also agree to conduct caste census

The Rajasthan government also issued an order earlier this month to conduct a caste survey. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that a decision on the state's caste census will be made once he receives a panel report. This came after Bihar released a caste-based survey report. According to the survey, the extremely backward classes (EBC) comprise 36.01% of the population, the backward classes 27.12%, and the general category 15.52%. Scheduled castes make up 19.65%, while scheduled tribes comprise 1.68%.