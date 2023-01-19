Lifestyle

National Popcorn Day 2023: Try these delicious recipes today

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 19, 2023, 10:01 am 2 min read

Celebrate National Popcorn Day with these recipes

Let's pop some happiness! National Popcorn Day comes around every year on January 19 in the US. This occasion celebrates the versatility of this delicious food that can be made in a multitude of flavors and can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. So to commemorate this day, here are five easy and flavorful popcorn recipes that you should try. Check them out!

Lemon and pepper popcorn

Grab a packet of microwavable popcorn and prepare it. Once they are popped, transfer them to a bowl. Separately, add black pepper, some lemon zest, salt, and aamchoor powder to another bowl. Mix nicely so that everything gets blended properly. To this, add the popcorn and toss it well. Drizzle some fresh lemon juice and toss again. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve warm. Enjoy!

Brown sugar and cinnamon glaze popcorn

Add some brown sugar and water in a saucepan. Boil until the sugar dissolves. When it gets a caramel color, add some butter. Then remove from heat and pour in double cream. Stir well and then add ground cinnamon. Keep aside. Separately, pop some corn kernels in a saucepan with a tight lid. Once ready, pour in the sugar-cinnamon glaze and toss well.

Toffee popcorn

Microwave some corn kernels and pop them. Meanwhile, prepare its flavor by melting some salted butter in a pan and tipping in sugar. Keep heating it until the sugar gets completely dissolved. Once that is done, pour this mixture on the popcorn, toss it well, and then stir to coat. Allow it to cool for a while and then serve.

Cheesy popcorn

Melt some butter in a pan and add a handful of corn kernels. Cover the lid and let them pop. Once the popcorn is ready, you may turn off the heat and remove the pan. Now as it is fresh and hot, grab some cheddar cheese powder and toss it well. The final step is to add black pepper powder and salt to taste.

Honey mustard popcorn

In a bowl, mix onion powder and salt. Keep it aside. Separately, mix together mustard, vinegar, and honey. Set that aside too. Now in a saucepan, melt coconut oil and add corn kernels. Cover with a lid and let them pop. Once they are ready, drizzle the honey mustard mixture on them. Toss carefully. Now sprinkle the onion powder mixture and toss it again.