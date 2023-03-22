Lifestyle

Here's where SRK, Salman, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay, and Aamir live

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 22, 2023, 03:00 pm 2 min read

Let's take you on a house tour to the swanky houses owned by some Bollywood A-listers! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan﻿, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar﻿, and Aamir Khan are some of the most sought-after actors in tinsel town who effortlessly smash box office records with their films. While their life isn't easy, it sure is luxurious! Here's where the leading men of B'town stay.

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat'

SRK's residence, Mannat, is a six-story heritage villa that is a blend of vintage and modern, stylish interiors designed by his wife, Gauri Khan. It also features a life-sized marble Radha-Krishna sculpture and a pair of four-foot-tall black vases from Paris. Besides lavish bedrooms, his house also has a boxing ring, a tennis court, a swimming pool, an office area, and so much more.

Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments

Salman Khan lives in an eight-floor building named Galaxy Apartments in Bandstand, Mumbai. His house is replete with fancy paintings with a minimal decor pattern with hues of white. Despite the luxury, the actor believes in simplicity because as per reports, he stays on the ground floor in a 1BHK apartment! He has grown up here and refuses to leave his 40-year-old house.

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jalsa'

Amitabh Bachchan's residence in Juhu is named Jalsa, which is a two-story establishment featuring a wooden and modern design. His property has a studio room, floor-to-ceiling windows, grand chandeliers, and stunning art pieces that make it among the most beautiful ones. Apart from Jalsa, he also owns Pratiksha, which is another opulent property only a kilometer away from the former.

Akshay Kumar's house in Juhu

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, owns multiple properties both in India and abroad. His Juhu abode boasts incredible views of the sea and costs around Rs. 80 crores today. A theme of nature is followed across his house decor as there's a pond as the centerpiece of his living room. He also has a home theatre and multiple green lawns and orchards.

Aamir Khan's house in Bandra

Aamir Khan's house is luxe and minimalistic in equal measure. The choicest of art pieces and exquisite furnishings adorn his abode. Besides that, the actor also owns a 100-year-old farmhouse in Panchgani which is situated in the lap of nature. He often visits here with his family to relax and take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city.