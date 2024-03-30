Next Article

An armed individual, reportedly equipped with weapons and explosives, has taken several people captive

Tense hostage situation unfolds in Dutch town of Ede

By Chanshimla Varah 05:25 pm Mar 30, 202405:25 pm

What's the story A serious hostage situation is currently unfolding in Ede, a town located in the heart of the Netherlands. The crisis is centered around Petticoat nightclub, a popular spot situated in the town's hub, according to the national newspaper De Telegraaf. An armed individual, reportedly equipped with weapons and explosives, has taken several people captive inside the establishment.

Police response

Authorities secure town, no terrorist motive indicated

Local law enforcement has secured a significant portion of Ede, which is situated approximately 85 kilometers southeast of Amsterdam. "A hostage situation involving several people is underway in a building in the center" of Ede," stated police spokesperson Simon Klok. He further clarified that there was no indication of a terrorist motive behind this alarming incident.

Ongoing crisis

3 hostages freed, situation still unresolved

In a recent update on X, previously known as Twitter, law enforcement confirmed that three hostages have been released. However, they stressed that "the situation is not over yet." The exact number of captives remains uncertain; local news outlets estimate that around four or five individuals may still be involved in the ongoing crisis. The hostages are all reportedly employees of the nightclub.

Safety precautions

Public safety measures implemented amid hostage crisis

To ensure public safety amid the hostage situation, authorities have taken substantial measures. "Earlier, officers evacuated 150 homes near a central square due to a person who could potentially pose a danger to themselves or others," stated law enforcement. A remote-controlled robot, anti-explosive units, and police in protective gear have been dispatched to the scene. The public has been urged to avoid the town center and train routes have been rerouted for safety reasons.

Twitter Post

Visuals outside the Petticoat nightclub