Triumph Speed Triple RS arrives with superior engine, better tech
What's the story
Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the 2025 Speed Triple 1200 RS naked sport motorcycle in India.
The bike has been listed on the company's official website and can be customized with 25 official accessories. It is expected to go on sale by June or July.
The new model features a more powerful engine, advanced tech, and new color schemes tailored for the Indian market.
Design
A look at the design
The Speed Triple 1200 RS is likely to come in three color options: Jet Black, Granite and Diablo Red, and a Granite and Triumph Performance Yellow combination.
The motorcycle's design includes an aluminum twin-spar frame with a bolt-on aluminum rear sub-frame.
This makes the bike weigh just 199kg with a wheelbase of 1,445mm.
Engine specs
Power and performance
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS draws power from an 1,160cc, three-cylinder inline, liquid-cooled engine.
This powertrain delivers a maximum power of 178hp at 10,750rpm and peak torque of 128Nm at 8,750rpm.
The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission with multi-plate slipper clutch and Triumph Shift Assist with quick-shifter.
Features
Suspension and exhaust system
The Speed Triple 1200 RS features an Ohlins SmartEC3 semi-active suspension system, giving riders full control over their riding experience.
The bike's exhaust note is enhanced by a stainless steel 3-into-1 header system with an underslung primary silencer, and a side-mounted titanium Akrapovic secondary silencer.
The seat height of this sporty two-wheeler is at 830mm, making it comfortable for riders of different heights.
Tech specs
Advanced technology and features
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS packs a 5.0-inch TFT display, giving riders access to a host of features.
These comprise front wheel lift control with four levels of intervention, braking slide assist (in Track mode), engine braking control, and five dynamic riding modes- Rain, Road, Sport, Track and Rider.
The bike also offers switchable optimized cornering traction control, cornering ABS, and fully adjustable cruise control.