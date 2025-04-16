Bengaluru rehab patient brutally beaten for not washing warden's clothes
A shocking instance of abuse has emerged from a private rehabilitation center in Bengaluru.
Footage from inside the center shows the patient being cornered in a room and then being thrashed brutally, all because he allegedly refused to wash the warden's clothes and clean the toilet.
Before long, the man is seen being dragged repeatedly, and another man also joins the first man to beat the patient up with a giant stick.
Legal proceedings
Police take swift action following incident
CK Baba, Superintendent of Police for Rural Bengaluru, said the incident occurred at a private rehabilitation center.
"The assault took place within the premises and has recently come to public attention, though it's old," he said.
After the video went viral, Bengaluru Rural police raided the rehab center. They have booked the warden and the owner for the assault under relevant sections, including the Arms Act.
A suo motu case has been filed, and proceedings are underway.
Twitter Post
Trigger Warning! Footage of the assault
மறுவாழ்வு மையத்தில் கொடுமை!!— M.M.NEWS உடனடி செய்திகள் (@rajtweets10) April 16, 2025
பெங்களூருவில் உள்ள ஒரு போதை மறுவாழ்வு மையத்தில், வார்டன்களின் துணிகளைத் துவைக்கவும், கழிப்பறையை சுத்தம் செய்யவும் மறுத்த நோயாளியை ஊழியர்கள் கடுமையாக தாக்கிய அதிர்ச்சியூட்டும் சம்பவம் ஒன்று வெளிச்சத்திற்கு வந்துள்ளது.
Cruelty at a… pic.twitter.com/HEnbhJa4MH