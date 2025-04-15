Man complains against wife to mosque; she is summoned, beaten
A 38-year-old woman was brutally attacked by a group of men outside a local mosque in Bengaluru.
Per reports, Shabina Banu, along with her relative Nasreen (32) and another man Fayaz, were summoned to the Jama Masjid in Tavarekere after her husband filed a complaint against her.
There, she was allegedly attacked by the group using sticks, pipes, and clubs, and they even attempted to hit her with stones.
The incident was filmed and later circulated online. This caused widespread outrage and the subsequent arrest of six men involved in the assault.
The arrests were made on the basis of Shabina's complaint after the incident. She had lodged a complaint under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on April 11.
On April 7, Shabina, a domestic helper, was at home when her relative Nasreen paid her a visit.
During this time, Fayaz also visited Shabina's home. According to officials, the three then went on a short outing before returning to Shabina's home.
When Shabina's husband, Jameel Ahmed, came home, he discovered them in the residence. Furious, he went to the Jama Masjid in Tavarekere and complained against the three.
The mosque summoned the three two days later.