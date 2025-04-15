What's the story

A 38-year-old woman was brutally attacked by a group of men outside a local mosque in Bengaluru.

Per reports, Shabina Banu, along with her relative Nasreen (32) and another man Fayaz, were summoned to the Jama Masjid in Tavarekere after her husband filed a complaint against her.

There, she was allegedly attacked by the group using sticks, pipes, and clubs, and they even attempted to hit her with stones.