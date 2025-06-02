MakeMyTrip's latest feature can help you get confirmed train tickets
What's the story
MakeMyTrip, a leading online travel aggregator, has launched a new 'Seat Availability Forecast' feature for train travelers.
The innovative tool is designed to help users make informed booking decisions by predicting when seats on a chosen train are likely to sell out.
The feature leverages advanced data models that analyze historical booking trends and real-time demand signals.
User behavior
Aim is to reduce waitlisted ticket bookings
MakeMyTrip's data shows that almost 40% of users book train tickets over multiple sessions, often spanning several days.
Among these users, about 70% end up with waitlisted tickets due to non-availability of confirmed seats by the time their plans are finalized.
The new 'Seat Availability Forecast' feature is aimed at reducing such instances and making the booking process more efficient for travelers.
Booking trends
Feature launch coincides with fluctuating demand patterns
The launch of the 'Seat Availability Forecast' comes at a time when demand patterns are changing.
The timeline for confirmed bookings has gone up from 13 days before departure in April, to over 20 days in May.
This change makes it more difficult to secure confirmed seats in advance.
To note, the tool is seamlessly integrated into both the MakeMyTrip app and website, making it easily accessible for all travelers.
New addition
Sold-out alerts also introduced
In addition to the 'Seat Availability Forecast' feature, MakeMyTrip has also launched a 'Sold-out Alerts' facility.
This tool is specifically designed for travelers who aren't ready to book their tickets immediately.
The alert system urges timely action as seat availability begins to drop, and notifies the users when tickets on their selected train fall below a certain threshold, permitting them to book before confirmed seats run out.