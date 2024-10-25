Summarize Simplifying... In short Bhawani, a blogger, bought 'reliancejio.com' and 'riljio.com' domains in 2012, anticipating they might be linked to Reliance's future brand.

However, he received a legal notice from Reliance in 2014, even before Jio was officially launched in 2015.

Despite trying to sell the domains for $25,000, he ended up handing them over to Reliance, debunking speculations that the company might pay a hefty sum for such domains. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Past case shows Reliance's tough stance on domains

Another techie recalls failed negotiation with Reliance amid 'Jiohotstar' dispute

By Akash Pandey 02:40 pm Oct 25, 202402:40 pm

What's the story Amit Bhawani, a techie, has come out in the open about how Reliance Industries once served him a legal notice over a domain name. The story comes just days after a Delhi-based app developer bought the 'Jiohotstar' domain and sought money for his college tuition from Reliance. Bhawani's story goes back to 2012-2014 when he was caught in a similar situation with the company.

Domain dispute

Bhawani's speculative domain purchase and legal notice

Bhawani, an active blogger back then, had speculatively purchased 'reliancejio.com' and 'riljio.com' domains in 2012. He made the move on rumors "Jio" could be Reliance's upcoming brand. However, in 2014 he received a legal notice from Reliance's team alleging he was holding their trademarked property. Despite the claim being made before Jio was officially announced in 2015, Bhawani didn't contest it due to other professional commitments.

Sale attempt

Bhawani's unsuccessful attempt to sell domains

Bhawani tried selling the domains for $25,000 but was given a firm response by Reliance. Realizing it wasn't worth the fight, he decided to hand over the domains without any fuss. He shared this experience on social media platform X, stating "I'm sharing this because there's speculation that Reliance might pay a huge sum for the JioHotstar domain, but in my experience, it doesn't always work out that way!"

Twitter Post

Take a look at Bhawani's post