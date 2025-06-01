Sheikh Hasina charged with crimes against humanity in Bangladesh
What's the story
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been formally charged with crimes against humanity by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).
The charges stem from her alleged involvement in mass killings during the 2024 student-led uprising.
Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said the violence was "planned and coordinated," not a spontaneous reaction.
He stated, "The accused unleashed all law enforcement agencies and her armed party members to crush the uprising."
Evidence presented
Investigation reveals Hasina's direct involvement in violence
The investigation report cited by Islam revealed that Hasina "directly ordered" state security forces and her political party to carry out operations that resulted in mass casualties.
The report also alleged that she bears command responsibility for security force operations during the unrest.
The tribunal's move comes after an investigation report named Hasina as the authority who ordered the killings.
Uprising toll
Unrest in Bangladesh resulted in thousands of deaths
The unrest, which began as a student-led movement against public sector job quotas, turned into one of the worst crises since Bangladesh's independence in 1971.
United Nations estimates put the death toll at up to 1,400 people between July and August 2024.
The crackdown also left about 25,000 injured.
Subsequently, the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus banned all activities of the Awami League under the Anti-Terrorism Act after days of protests.
Defense stance
Hasina and co-accused deny charges, claim political motives
Hasina, who is currently living in self-imposed exile in India after resigning amid protests, has dismissed the charges as politically motivated.
She fled to India on August 5, 2024, as protesters defied curfew orders.
Other co-accused include former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, who is in custody, and ex-interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who is believed to be hiding.
Evidence collection
Prosecutors gather extensive evidence for case against Hasina
Prosecutors have collected video footage, audio recordings, Hasina's phone conversations, and helicopter and drone activity logs as part of their investigation. They also have testimonies from victims of the crackdown.
Islam said, "This is not an act of vendetta, but a commitment to the principle that, in a democratic country, there is no room for crimes against humanity."