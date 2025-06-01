What's the story

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been formally charged with crimes against humanity by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

The charges stem from her alleged involvement in mass killings during the 2024 student-led uprising.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said the violence was "planned and coordinated," not a spontaneous reaction.

He stated, "The accused unleashed all law enforcement agencies and her armed party members to crush the uprising."