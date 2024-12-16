Summarize Simplifying... In short Bangladesh's next elections could occur between late 2025 and early 2026, according to Yunus, who highlighted the need for voter list updates and democratic reforms.

The interim government, formed after a student-led uprising ousted former leader Sheikh Hasina, faces criticism from Hasina and the challenge of rebuilding democratic institutions.

Meanwhile, India's Foreign Secretary recently visited to discuss bilateral ties, marking the first high-level visit since the interim government's inception.

Bangladesh's next general elections may be held in 2026

Bangladesh elections possible between late 2025-early 2026: Yunus

By Snehil Singh 01:33 pm Dec 16, 202401:33 pm

What's the story Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who is currently heading the interim government in Bangladesh, has said that the country's next general elections may be held between late 2025 and early 2026. The announcement came during his national address on the 53rd anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War. "Election dates might be determined by the end of 2025 or within the first half of 2026," Yunus said.

Electoral challenges

Voter list update and democratic reforms: Key to elections

Yunus emphasized the extensive work needed to update the voter list, which hasn't been updated in 15 years. He admitted that it would be a difficult task as voters didn't show up for the last three elections. The timeline for these elections is contingent on political party agreements and necessary democratic reforms. "Throughout, I have emphasized that reforms should take place first before the arrangements for an election," Yunus said during his address.

Political transition

Interim government's role and Hasina's allegations

The interim government was formed after a student-led uprising in August forced Sheikh Hasina's administration to resign. Hasina, who ruled Bangladesh since 2009, fled to India following the protests against her government. On Sunday, Hasina intensified her criticism against the interim government, calling it "undemocratic" and "fascist," and accused it of backing extremist forces and obstructing public welfare. She alleged that Yunus's leadership aims to stifle the legacy of the Liberation War and the pro-liberation forces.

Diplomatic ties

India's engagement with Bangladesh's interim government

Notably, last week, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Bangladesh to discuss bilateral ties with the interim government. It was the first high-level official visit since the interim government took over. The main challenge before Yunus and his team would be rebuilding democratic institutions in Bangladesh, a nation of 170 million people.