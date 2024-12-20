Summarize Simplifying... In short Tulip Siddiq, a Labour MP and the niece of Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Hasina, is under investigation for alleged corruption involving a £10 billion nuclear plant deal with Russia.

Siddiq, who joined the Labour Party at 16 and has worked for organizations like Amnesty International, denies any wrongdoing, claiming her presence at the deal signing was for a "family occasion".

The probe also implicates other family members, accusing them of taking £4 billion in kickbacks from the deal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Tulip Siddiq is handling anti-corruption issues in UK

Who's Tulip Siddiq, Hasina's niece, named in Bangladesh corruption probe

By Chanshimla Varah 04:01 pm Dec 20, 202404:01 pm

What's the story Tulip Siddiq, a Labour minister in the United Kingdom, has been named in an investigation into allegations that her family embezzled up to £3.9 billion from Bangladeshi infrastructure projects. She is accused of brokering a deal with Russia in 2013 that overinflated the price of a new nuclear power station in Bangladesh. The allegation is part of a larger probe by Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) into Siddiq's aunt, Sheikh Hasina, who was removed as prime minister in August.

Family connections

Siddiq's family ties and role in controversy

The submission to the anti-corruption commission has alleged that Siddiq handled meetings with Russian officials for the nuclear deal, with Hasina and family getting "30% of the embezzled funds." The deal was signed at the Kremlin in 2013 with Siddiq present along with Hasina and Vladimir Putin. However, Siddiq maintains her presence was for a "family occasion" and denies any wrongdoing.

Denial issued

Siddiq denies involvement in embezzlement allegations

"The minister has denied any involvement," said Keir Starmer's spokesperson. But she has recused herself from any political decisions regarding Bangladesh, the official said. The investigation names Hasina, Siddiq's mother Sheikh Rehana, and other family members in connection with a £10 billion nuclear plant deal with Russia. They are accused of taking £4 billion in kickbacks from the deal. The allegations were raised by Bobby Hajjaj, an opposition figure during Hasina's rule.

Family under scrutiny

Investigation names Siddiq's family in £10bn nuclear deal

The investigation names Hasina, Siddiq's mother Sheikh Rehana, and other family members in connection with a £10 billion nuclear plant deal with Russia. They are accused of taking £4 billion in kickbacks from the deal. The allegations were raised by Bobby Hajjaj, an opposition figure during Hasina's rule. Siddiq has been Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate since 2015. She is also the Treasury's economic secretary, responsible for tackling corruption in UK financial markets since July.

Who is

Siddiq joined the Labour Party at 16

Siddiq joined the Labour Party at the age of 16, citing the NHS and the care of her crippled father as the primary reasons. Before entering politics, she worked for Amnesty International, Save the Children, and the Greater London Authority, among other organizations. Siddiq is best known for advocating for the release of her constituent, British-Iranian citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been incarcerated in Iran for nearly six years. Her maternal grandfather was Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's first president.