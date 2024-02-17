The satellite's objective is to enhance research on Earth's surface and oceanic observations

ISRO successfully launches INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite

Feb 17, 2024

What's the story The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved yet another significant milestone by successfully launching the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite aboard a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV). This 2,274kg satellite will benefit various departments under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, including the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Notably, this marks the ISRO's second successful mission in 2024, following the PSLV-C58/EXPOSAT launch on January 1.

Satellite placed into intended orbit

Highlights

INSAT-3DS satellite's enhanced meteorological observations

The INSAT-3DS satellite is specifically designed to enhance meteorological observations and monitor land and ocean surfaces for improved weather forecasting and disaster warnings. It will complement the services provided by the currently operational INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR meteorological satellites. The mission's primary objectives include monitoring the Earth's surface, conducting oceanic observations, providing vertical profiles of meteorological parameters, and offering data collection and dissemination capabilities from data collection platforms (DCPs).

Scenario

Satellite aids various departments and institutes

Various departments within the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and other agencies and institutes will utilize the INSAT-3DS satellite data to deliver enhanced weather forecasts and meteorological services. The list includes the IMD, National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), and Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS). Additionally, the satellite will support satellite-aided search and rescue operations.