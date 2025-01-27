What's the story

The second season of the live-action series One Piece is returning to Netflix sooner than expected, thanks to an accidental update from the streaming giant.

Although the production timeline took a hit due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, production has been moving quickly since last summer and reportedly wrapped filming in 2024.

The accidental update was noticed in an earlier version of the recent One Piece x LEGO collaboration announcement on Netflix's TUDUM event.