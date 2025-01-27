Surprise! Netflix's 'One Piece' Season 2 is coming back early
What's the story
The second season of the live-action series One Piece is returning to Netflix sooner than expected, thanks to an accidental update from the streaming giant.
Although the production timeline took a hit due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, production has been moving quickly since last summer and reportedly wrapped filming in 2024.
The accidental update was noticed in an earlier version of the recent One Piece x LEGO collaboration announcement on Netflix's TUDUM event.
Release window
We still don't have an exact date though
The Netflix TUDUM article, announcing the collaboration with LEGO just gave fans a concrete release year for the second season of One Piece.
A section from the article read: "...bring you treasures you can cherish while you wait for new episodes of ONE PIECE, which arrive later this year," as noticed by What's On Netflix.
Given the grand scale of production and the delays it concurred, a 2025 release date is a welcome surprise for fans.
Plot details
'One Piece' Season 2 to feature new story arcs
Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, has revealed that the second season will adapt the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the original manga.
The upcoming season will keep the creative team and cast from its predecessor while introducing many new characters in the live-action format.
Casting news
New cast members announced for 'One Piece' Season 2
The second season of One Piece will see new cast members including Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, etc.
These announcements have further fueled anticipation for the upcoming release date announcement, which Netflix is expected to make soon.