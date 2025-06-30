This cool gas giant is 6 times larger than Jupiter

A team of citizen scientists has discovered a new gas giant, TOI-4465 b, using data from NASA 's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). The planet is located some 400 light-years away from Earth and is six times more massive than Jupiter . TOI-4465 b orbits its star in an elliptical path at roughly 0.4 times the distance between Earth and the Sun, completing one orbit in about 102 days.

Planetary characteristics Unique features of TOI-4465 b TOI-4465 b is a unique addition to the catalog of known exoplanets. It is about 1.25 times wider than Jupiter and has an estimated temperature between 93-204 degree Celsius. This makes it a rare case of a large, dense, yet relatively cool giant planet in an underexplored region around its star.

Detection difficulties Challenges in detecting long-period exoplanets The discovery of TOI-4465 b highlights the challenges in detecting long-period exoplanets, which have orbital periods longer than 100 days. These planets are underrepresented in the current catalog due to limited observational opportunities and resources. The team behind this discovery, led by Zahra Essack from the University of New Mexico, notes that studying such planets provides insights into planetary system formation and evolution under moderate conditions.

Transit detection How the planet was discovered? The TESS spacecraft spotted TOI-4465 b during a single fleeting transit event, which caused a slight dip in the light received from its star. To confirm the planet's existence, the team had to observe at least one more transit event. This was made possible with help from 24 citizen scientists across 10 nations who used their personal telescopes to observe TOI-4465 b's host star.