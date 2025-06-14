Meyer's image shows the 100 light-year-long Lagoon nebula (Messier 8) dominating the lower section.

The dense starfield near the Milky Way's core serves as a backdrop for this deep-space vista.

Bright, energetic stars can be seen sculpting knots of interstellar clouds at the bottom of the picture, while denser filaments of star-forming material cut dark profiles against the irradiated material beyond.