Last Jupiter-Moon conjunction of 2025 to light up skies tonight
What's the story
Tonight, the King of the Planets, Jupiter, will team up with a very young crescent moon. This will be the last such event this year.
The celestial duo will set less than an hour and a half after local sunset. But spotting them may not be easy as the Moon will be just 1% illuminated and only about 24 hours past its new phase.
Observation guidance
Viewing tips for the celestial event
To improve your chances of seeing both the thin crescent moon and Jupiter, choose a location with an unobstructed view toward the west-northwest sky.
About half an hour after sunset, look at the area of the sky directly above where the Sun set.
The Moon will be no higher than 6.5 degrees above the horizon, while Jupiter will appear as a bright dot against twilight's backdrop.
To spot both celestial bodies easily, consider using binoculars.
Celestial alignment
Thin 'smile' in the sky could be seen tomorrow
On Wednesday evening, the crescent will be wider (5% illuminated) and higher (17 degrees) above the west-northwest horizon half an hour after sunset.
This will make it easy for even non-observers to spot the crescent moon.
Thanks to its steep angle with the horizon, the ecliptic line in the sky along which Sun, Moon, and planets appear to travel will make a thin "smile" in the sky.