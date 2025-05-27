To improve your chances of seeing both the thin crescent moon and Jupiter, choose a location with an unobstructed view toward the west-northwest sky.

About half an hour after sunset, look at the area of the sky directly above where the Sun set.

The Moon will be no higher than 6.5 degrees above the horizon, while Jupiter will appear as a bright dot against twilight's backdrop.

To spot both celestial bodies easily, consider using binoculars.