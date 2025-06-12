What's the story

The summer solstice, marking the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, will occur on June 21, 2025.

This astronomical event takes place when Earth's axial tilt is at its maximum toward the Sun.

During this time, sunlight reaches its highest point in the sky at noon, resulting in extended daylight hours.

The term 'solstice' is derived from Latin words meaning 'sun' (sol) and 'to stand' (sistere).