Longest day of 2025: When to watch the summer solstice
What's the story
The summer solstice, marking the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, will occur on June 21, 2025.
This astronomical event takes place when Earth's axial tilt is at its maximum toward the Sun.
During this time, sunlight reaches its highest point in the sky at noon, resulting in extended daylight hours.
The term 'solstice' is derived from Latin words meaning 'sun' (sol) and 'to stand' (sistere).
Celebrations
Significance and cultural celebrations
On the summer solstice, the Sun is directly overhead at noon along the Tropic of Cancer, which lies 23.5° north of Earth's equator.
This imaginary line passes through several countries including Mexico, Egypt, and India.
The event is celebrated in various ways across cultures.
At Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, thousands gather to witness the sunrise on this day as it aligns perfectly with the ancient stone structure's 'heel stone.'
Cosmic balance
More about the event
The summer solstice is not just a date but a reminder of Earth's slow dance with the Sun and the balance of day and night.
It signifies the transition from spring to summer in many cultures.
The event also marks a time when ancient civilizations would have celebrated their agricultural cycles, honoring the Sun for its role in nurturing crops and sustaining life.