Commercial LPG cylinders costlier by Rs. 25; Congress slams Centre

Jan 01, 2023

Centre faced sharp reaction by Congress over the price-hike in commercial LPG cylinders

Prices of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders have been increased with effect from the first day of New Year 2023. Commercial cooking gas cylinders have now become costlier by Rs. 25. However, the rates of the domestic cylinder have remained unchanged. Meanwhile, Congress took a swipe at the Centre over the hike calling it the government's "new year gift."

Why does this story matter?

Over the past few years, the price of cooking gas has climbed dramatically in India, having an adverse effect on household finances and prompting strong criticism from the opposition.

The cost of cooking gas increased twice before peaking in May at Rs. 2,354.

After then, the prices were likewise lowered. However, a new hike on the first day of the New Year is shocking.

What are the rates now?

The revised rates are as follows: Delhi: Rs. 1,768. Mumbai: Rs. 1,721. Kolkata: Rs. 1,870. Chennai: Rs. 1,917. With the latest hike, LPG prices have increased by nearly Rs. 900 in the past 16 months. Meanwhile, the price-hike of commercial cylinders would affect small businesses like restaurants and hotels which would tickle down to people visiting there for dining and ordering in.

Fuel prices at record high in India

The increase in LPG prices comes at a time when consumers are already dealing with record Petrol and Diesel prices. In many places in India, the price of petrol remains over Rs. 100. The Congress and other Opposition parties have been slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led administration for the high costs. They also demonstrated in Parliament during the Winter Session over inflation.

How did Congress react?

Meanwhile, Congress while taking a jibe at the Central government over the hike said that this is the government's "new year gift" to the people criticized by adding that "this is just the beginning". "The first gift of the new year, a commercial cooking gas cylinder is now Rs. 25 dearer. This is just the beginning," the Congress tweeted in Hindi.

