Allahabad University student injured while making bomb in hostel

1/5

India 2 min read

Allahabad University student injured while making bomb in hostel

By Riya Baibhawi 01:44 pm Dec 14, 202301:44 pm

Police are investigating the case

A student at Allahabad University was severely injured after a bomb he was clandestinely making exploded in his hand on Wednesday evening. The alarming incident involved Prabhat Yadav, who was later admitted to the SRN Hospital in Allahabad for treatment. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shivkuti) Rajesh Kumar Yadav said that the motive behind Prabhat's attempt to create the bomb is still unknown. Per ABP News, Prabhat was illegally living in the room.

2/5

Another student suffered minor injury

Prabhat, an MA student at the university, was in his room at PC Banerjee Hostel when the explosion happened. The blast caused significant damage to his right hand. Shards of the bomb also reportedly hit his chest. The police said that another student also sustained minor injuries during the incident. The identity of the other student is yet to be revealed. The Uttar Pradesh Police has started a thorough investigation into the matter.

3/5

Explosion at Allahabad University

4/5

Legal action against student

In the latest update, the ACP announced that a case will soon be registered against the student in connection with the incident. He added that the police are currently investigating the matter to uncover the motive behind the student's actions and to determine if others were involved in this dangerous endeavor. It is pertinent to note that any individual caught making crude bombs is punishable under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

5/5

Notorious criminal gang caught

Allahabad University has a history of illegal activities. Last year, a notorious criminal, Vivek Yadav, alias Vivek Bagi, was arrested along with five others in the Civil Lines area. Some of them were Allahabad University students who were staying at the Holland Hall Hostel. Police also seized a car, one country-made pistol, five cartridges, and five crude bombs. Vivek told police that many criminals take shelter in hostels where they prepare crude bombs from materials procured from the Chowk area.