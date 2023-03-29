Lifestyle

5 natural ingredients that can work as a sunscreen

Written by Sneha Das Mar 29, 2023

One of the most essential products in one's skincare kit, sunscreen protects skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun that cause sunburn, wrinkles, and fine lines. While there are several sunscreens available in the market that are full of chemicals, you can also use some natural and home remedies. Here are five natural ingredients that work great as sunscreens.

Coconut oil

If you are looking for a natural sunscreen that is easily available, coconut oil is the best choice for you. This hydrating oil can block 20% of the sun's harmful rays and protect your skin. You can apply and reapply it if you are going to stay in the sun for a long time. It also smoothens blemishes, moisturizes your skin, and reduces inflammation.

Sesame oil

One of the best natural sunscreens to use, sesame oil can block about 30% of the sun's UV rays, thereby protecting your skin from sunburns and fine lines. Loaded with antioxidants, this oil also fights free radicals in the skin and reduces wrinkles, pigmentation, and other skin issues. The vitamin E in it protects your skin from environmental pollution and toxins as well.

Shea butter

Shea butter can only be used as sunscreen if you are heading out for a very short while as it only has an estimated SPF of three to four Packed with vitamins A and E, it's safe to use for sensitive skin as well. The antioxidants in it protect your skin from free radical damage, thereby preventing burning sensations triggered by sun damage.

Aloe vera

Loaded with anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, aloe vera is effective in preventing redness, sunburns, and inflammation on the skin. It can block about 20% of the sun's UV rays and improve your skin texture by nourishing it, reducing infections, fighting skin aging, and lightening any blemishes. If you get a sunburn, you can apply some fresh aloe vera gel to get relief.

Green tea leaves

Rich in polyphenol antioxidants, green tea protects your skin from sun damage by acting as a natural sun-blocking agent. Its anti-inflammatory properties help reduce skin redness, swelling, and irritation, making it soft and smooth. Simmer green tea with water, let it stay overnight, and strain the mixture. Pour the leftover water into a bottle and spray it on exposed skin before heading out.