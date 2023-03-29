Lifestyle

No hobby? You are missing out on these benefits

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 29, 2023, 12:42 pm 2 min read

A hobby keeps you busy and helps you grow

Having a hobby is a great way to live life with a purpose. It is a much-needed breather that energizes you after toiling through the day with work or chores. From cooking and dancing to music and sports, it could be anything that instills a sense of happiness in you. Here are five reasons you should have at least one hobby in your life.

Manages stress

Keeping yourself engaged in something that you love to do is known to bring your stress levels significantly down. Various studies reveal that adults who spend time practicing any form of art have a relaxing and enjoyable time. Their cortisol levels, when compared before and after the activity, showcase a noticeable difference and a decline in the stress hormone. Need we say more?

Brings you new things to learn

A hobby can help you learn a new skill or present an opportunity to hone an existing one. This can make you more confident, enthusiastic, and active, thereby enhancing your personality and thought process concurrently. What's more? Well, it also opens you to explore other branches or versions related to your hobby, offering you an ample amount of variations to pursue and excel at.

Helps with monetization and additional incomes

With inflation and cost-of-living crisis becoming common occurrences, it is very important to have a side hustle. For the uninitiated, a side hustle is a side job or occupation that brings you additional money beyond your main source of income. That's exactly where your hobbies play a major role. If you are good at something, you can improve your skills and monetize the activity.

Connects you with like-minded people

When you pursue a hobby, the chances of connecting with people who share the same interests as you increase manifold. This reduces the chances of loneliness and all other feelings it could induce including fear, stress, anxiety, and depression. Connecting with like-minded people can also help you excel in your field, collaborate, and expand your horizons.

Keeps you away from negative habits

A hobby can help you manage your time and schedule well. How, you ask? Well, it keeps you busy and prevents you from developing negative, self-sabotaging habits like drinking, drug addictions, and gambling. As you steer clear of them, it helps you to condition your mind to give proper attention to the activity you are in. After all, idle hands are the devil's workshop!