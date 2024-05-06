Next Article

BSNL has recorded a peak speed of up to 45mbps on 4G network

BSNL will launch 4G services across India in August

What's the story Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecom company, is preparing to launch its 4G services across India in August. The technology behind this rollout is entirely homegrown, in line with the government's "Atmanirbhar" policy. During testing, BSNL reported peak speeds of 40-45 megabits per second (mbps) on the 4G network using premium spectrum bands of 700MHz and 2,100MHz.

Punjab success

Successful 4G implementation in Punjab

BSNL has already successfully launched its 4G services in Punjab, using technology developed by IT giant TCS and a consortium led by state-run telecom research organization C-DOT. This venture has attracted approximately 800,000 subscribers. An anonymous senior government official stated that "the 4G core developed by C-DOT is performing very well in the BSNL network in Punjab." The official further noted that the technology was installed last July and has stabilized within 10 months.

Expansion and upgrades

Network expansion and future upgrade plans

BSNL has secured orders worth approximately ₹19,000 crore from TCS, Tejas Networks, and government-owned ITI for deploying the 4G network. This network can be upgraded to 5G in the future. Arnob Roy, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at Tejas Networks, revealed that BSNL's mobile network is being set up across various zones. He added that wherever the C-DOT core is not available on the BSNL network, the equipment is getting integrated to the existing core.

Infrastructure setup

Infrastructure development for BSNL's 4G

BSNL is currently setting up infrastructure for its upcoming 4G and potential 5G services across India. The company has already installed a significant number of towers for the 4G service in various parts of the country, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, UP West, and Haryana. A BSNL official clarified that "BSNL has been selling 4G capable SIM only for the last 4-5 years. Only those customers who have older SIM will need to get a new SIM to experience the service."