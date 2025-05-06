How to customize YouTube on Android: Lesser-known settings explained
What's the story
YouTube on Android comes with a set of customization features that many of us may not know.
These hidden tweaks can improve your viewing experience, making it more personalized and efficient.
From playback settings to notification management, these features let you customize the app to your liking.
Here, we explore some of the lesser-known customization options that can make YouTube better on your Android.
Playback speed
Adjust playback speed for better viewing
One of the most useful features has to be adjusting playback speed. Be it to speed through tutorials or slow down a video for better understanding, you can do both from the video settings menu.
You can pick anything between 0.25x to two times speed, depending on how you want to consume the content.
Dark mode
Enable dark mode for comfort
Dark mode is another feature that increases user comfort by minimizing eye strain during extended hours of use.
It modifies the color scheme of the app's background from light to dark, which proves especially useful in low-light situations.
You can turn on dark mode from the app's settings under "General."
Notifications management
Manage notifications efficiently
Managing notifications in the right way guarantees that users stay updated without being bombarded with alerts.
YouTube lets you customize how you would like to receive notifications by choosing particular channels or kind of content you want to be notified about.
This way, you can keep an eye on your favorite creators without being interrupted unnecessarily.
Video quality
Customize video quality settings
The best part is that users have full control over video quality settings, which can be adjusted according to their data usage preferences or network conditions.
The options range from low quality (144p) for saving data to high definition and 4K for clearer visuals when connected to Wi-Fi or unlimited data plans.
Subtitles and captions
Explore subtitles and captions options
Subtitles and captions make a world of difference in terms of comprehension and accessibility for YouTube Android users.
They can enable subtitles in a number of languages, if available. Plus, the users can also customize caption styles from the app's accessibility settings.
This way, they can change the font size, color, and make videos more accessible and fun.