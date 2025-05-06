What's the story

Flipkart's Android app offers a user-friendly interface for tracking orders efficiently.

With just a few taps, users can stay updated on their purchases, ensuring they know exactly when to expect their deliveries.

This article outlines five straightforward steps to help you navigate the order tracking feature on the Flipkart app.

Whether you're a frequent shopper or new to online shopping, these steps will guide you through the process with ease.