How to track your Flipkart order on Android
What's the story
Flipkart's Android app offers a user-friendly interface for tracking orders efficiently.
With just a few taps, users can stay updated on their purchases, ensuring they know exactly when to expect their deliveries.
This article outlines five straightforward steps to help you navigate the order tracking feature on the Flipkart app.
Whether you're a frequent shopper or new to online shopping, these steps will guide you through the process with ease.
Accessing app
Open the Flipkart app
To start tracking your order, launch the Flipkart app on your Android phone. Make sure you are logged into your account.
From the home screen, you can access various features, including order tracking.
If you haven't already installed the app, get it from the Google Play Store and sign in with your credentials.
Finding orders
Navigate to 'My Orders' section
As you open Flipkart's app on your Android, the first thing you should do is find the menu icon, usually located on the top left corner of your display.
Tapping on this will open a dropdown menu, from where you should tap on 'My Orders'.
This section would display a complete list of your recent purchases along with detailed information on the status of each order.
Choosing order
Select order for tracking
In the "My Orders" section, take a minute to scroll through the list of your recent purchases.
Here, you can pick the order you want to track. By tapping on it, you'll get its detailed information.
This includes estimated delivery date and updates on its status (whether it has been shipped or is out for delivery), keeping you always in the loop.
Checking status
View order details and status updates
After selecting an order in "My Orders" section, you'll get a detailed overview of your selected purchase.
This overview features not just estimated delivery date but also detailed shipping information.
Further, any status updates provided by Flipkart's logistics partners are displayed here.
By regularly visiting this section, you ensure you're well-informed about any potential changes to your delivery schedule, keeping you abreast of the latest developments regarding your order's journey.