Medha Rana cast opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Border 2'
What's the story
Medha Rana has been roped in as the female lead opposite Varun Dhawan in the upcoming Bollywood war film Border 2, reported Variety. The movie, a spiritual sequel to J.P. Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border, features new characters and a different war setting. It's directed by Anurag Singh, known for Akshay Kumar's Kesari (2019), which was based on the Battle of Saragarhi. The film also stars Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh.
Casting choice
Rana cast as the female lead after an extensive search
Rana, who hails from an Army family, was chosen for her proficiency in the regional dialect. Producer Bhushan Kumar said, "It was imperative to find someone who could naturally embody the dialect, spirit, and rooted essence of the region." "Medha impressed the team not just with her raw talent, but with her effortless command over the regional dialect and her emotional range as an actor." She has previously appeared in Ishq in the Air, Friday Night Plan, and London Files.
Director's legacy
Dutta's films delve into India's military history
Dutta, known as Bollywood's war specialist, has a history of making films about military conflicts. His earlier works include LOC: Kargil (2003), which recreated the 1999 Kargil War, and Paltan (2018), set during the 1967 India-China border clash. Border 2 is produced by Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The film is set to hit theaters on January 23, 2026.