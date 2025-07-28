Medha Rana cast opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Border 2'

Casting choice

Rana cast as the female lead after an extensive search

Rana, who hails from an Army family, was chosen for her proficiency in the regional dialect. Producer Bhushan Kumar said, "It was imperative to find someone who could naturally embody the dialect, spirit, and rooted essence of the region." "Medha impressed the team not just with her raw talent, but with her effortless command over the regional dialect and her emotional range as an actor." She has previously appeared in Ishq in the Air, Friday Night Plan, and London Files.