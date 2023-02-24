Politics

The Steering Committee of the Congress unanimously decided that no election will be conducted for the Congress Working Committee (CWC)

The 47-member Steering Committee of the Congress on Friday "unanimously" decided that no election will be conducted for the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top body. The committee authorized party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate members to the CWC. The decision came at the party's 85th Plenary Session in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Earlier, the Gandhis, known as the party's first family, skipped the meeting.

Why does this story matter?

The last election for the CWC was held in 1997 under the leadership of Sitaram Kesri.

The previous CWC was dissolved as per the party's constitution after Kharge was elected party chief so that he could pick his own team.

Following this, the Steering Committee was formed as a stand-in, in which most members of the CWC were retained.

Maken, Singhvi, Digvijaya Singh reportedly favored CWC polls

While Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that the decision was unanimous, some reports suggested otherwise. Party veterans Ajay Maken, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Digvijaya Singh were reportedly in favor of the election for the CWC. Singhvi said the CWC poll might be held after the 2024 general elections. Others senior leaders said there is no difference of opinion within the party.

Congress to strategize for 2024 general elections

The party convention, reportedly being attended by 15,000 delegates, seeks to chalk out the roadmap for the upcoming general elections in 2024. The Congress would likely forge alliances with like-minded parties to unseat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress has suffered a string of electoral defeats and strife over internal reforms, leading to the exodus of veteran leaders from the party.

Gandhis to attend the conclave on Saturday, Sunday

A Subjects Committee meeting was scheduled at 4 pm to decide upon six resolutions. Resolutions regarding political, economic, and international matters will be discussed on Saturday. Former party chief Sonia Gandhi, son Rahul Gandhi, and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra—who reportedly skipped the Steering Committee's meeting to give a free hand to Kharge—are expected to attend the rest of the convention on Saturday and Sunday.