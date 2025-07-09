'Unacceptable': CM Fadnavis after Sena MLA slaps, punches canteen staff 

Page Loader
Fadnavis calls MLA's behavior 'unacceptable'

By Snehil Singh
Jul 09, 2025
05:21 pm
What's the story

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has condemned Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad's actions after a video of him assaulting canteen staff went viral. The incident took place after Gaikwad alleged that the food served to him was stale, particularly the dal. He claimed to have fallen ill soon after consuming it. In response, Fadnavis said such behavior is "unacceptable" and "not honorable to anyone."

Complaints should be made through proper channels: Fadnavis

Fadnavis also stressed that any complaints regarding food quality should be made through proper channels. He said, "If there are any issues regarding the quality of the food at the canteen, people can complain formally and action would be taken." The chief minister added that Gaikwad's actions have tarnished the reputation of all legislators and sent a wrong message about the misuse of power by MLAs.

Defense stance

Gaikwad defends his actions

Gaikwad defended his actions, saying he used "the language Balasaheb Thackeray has taught us," and added he is a champion in judo, gymnastics, karate, and wrestling. "I am not a Gandhian. I have no regrets. I don't think I have done anything wrong. I will raise this issue in the Assembly too," he defended. The MLA alleged that lizards, rats, and ropes were found in food served earlier.