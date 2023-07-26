Ton-up Abhimanyu Easwaran surpasses 3,500 runs in List A cricket

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 26, 2023 | 10:06 pm 1 min read

Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran slammed an unbeaten 100 to help East Zone beat North East Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran slammed an unbeaten 100 to help East Zone beat North East Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 on Wednesday. Easwaran's century helped his side claim an eight-wicket win. He has now surpassed 3,500 runs in List A cricket. Earlier, North East Zone managed 169/10 in 48 overs. Riyan Parag claimed a four-fer for East Zone. Here's more.

Easwaran delivers the goods for East Zone

Easwaran was at his best as he took charge in the chase for his side. His 100* from 102 balls was laced with 13 fours. Easwaran added 93 runs for the opening wicket alongside Utkarsh Singh (29) to set the base. Once Parag fell for 13, Easwaran then moved on with an unbeaten 61-run stand alongside Virat Singh (17*). EZone won in 31.3 overs.

8th ton from the blade of Easwaran's bat

Easwaran scored 38 runs in the first match of the tournament against Central Zone. And now with a 100*-run knock, he has raced to 3,514 runs at 47.48. He registered his eighth century, besides also owning 21 half-centuries under his belt. Easwaran has amassed 6,567 runs in FC cricket and 728 runs in the 20-over format. He is closing in on 11,000 career runs.

