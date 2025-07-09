Belinda Bencic beats Mirra Andreeva, reaches Wimbledon 2025 semis: Stats

Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic has reached the semifinals of Wimbledon for the first time in her career. The unseeded player defeated Russian teen sensation Mirra Andreeva in a thrilling match on Wednesday, winning 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2). This is Bencic's second Grand Slam semifinal and her first in six years. "I'm just speechless, honestly," said an overjoyed Bencic after the victory. Here's more.

Path to victory From No. 489 to Wimbledon semis Bencic's path to the semi-finals has been anything but easy. She was one of nine mothers in the Wimbledon singles draw and missed last year's tournament due to maternity leave after giving birth to her first child, a daughter named Bella, in April 2023. Despite starting the year ranked No. 489, Bencic made a strong comeback on tour last October and is now set to break into the Top 20 with her stellar performance at Wimbledon.

Records Bencic joins Hingis in this elite club Bencic's victory at Wimbledon is a historic moment for Swiss tennis. As per Opta, Bencic is only the second Swiss player in the Open Era to reach somen's singles semi-finals on multiple surfaces at Grand Slam events, after legend Martina Hingis. Only four players in the Open Era have a longer gap between a first and second women's singles semi-finals at a Grand Slam event than Bencic (5 years 309 days) - Mirjana Lucic, Natalia Zvereva, Lori McNeil and Amanda Anisimova.

Information Bencic vs Andreeva: Decoding the match stats Andreeva doled out six aces compared to Bencic's one. However, Andreeva committed four double faults with Bencic committing two. Andreeva clocked 35 winners with Bencic managing 20. However, the former had 37 unforced errors compared to Bencic's 24.

Numbers Bencic owns 65-34 win-loss record at Grand Slams Bencic has raced to a win-loss record of 65-34 at Grand Slams in women's singles. At Wimbledon, her win-loss tally reads 19-8. Notably, Bencic has reached the semis of a Grand Slam for just the 2nd time in her career. Her maiden semi-final appearance was back in 2019 at the US Open.