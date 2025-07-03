Who is Soham Parekh—Indian techie accused of scamming several start-ups

The tech community is reeling from the shocking case of Soham Parekh, an Indian software engineer who has been accused of working multiple jobs at different start-ups simultaneously. The controversy came to surface earlier this week when Suhail Doshi, founder of Playground AI and former CEO of Mixpanel, called out Parekh on X (formerly Twitter). Doshi alleged that Parekh has been secretly pocketing salaries from four to five start-ups at the same time.

Warning issued Doshi's warning post to tech community Doshi warned the tech community about Parekh's alleged deceptive practices, saying, "PSA: there's a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 start-ups at the same time." He accused Parekh of preying on Y Combinator-funded companies and more. Sharing what he claimed was Parekh's CV, Doshi said it looked impressive but is mostly fake with many non-existent links.

Career details Parekh's educational background and alleged Zoom call screenshots Parekh has a Master's degree in Computer Science from Georgia Tech (2022) and a Bachelor's in Computer Engineering from the University of Mumbai (2020). He has held senior roles at several companies, including DynamoAI, Union.ai, Synthesia, and Alan AI. However, screenshots from Zoom calls shared by frustrated employers have surfaced online showing Parekh allegedly deceiving them about his location.

Shared experiences Experiences of founders who have worked with Parekh Founders who have worked with Parekh have shared similar stories of deception. Flo Crivello, founder of Lindy, tweeted, "Fired this morning. He did so incredibly well in interviews; must have a lot of training." Nicolai Ouporov, CEO of Fleet AI, noted that Parekh had been doing this for years. Michelle Lim from Warp said her team hired Parekh for a trial but canceled it immediately after learning about the accusations against him.