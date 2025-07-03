IOC invites broadcasting bids for 2028 Olympics amid cricket's inclusion 

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has opened the tender process for broadcasters interested in acquiring rights to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics . The bidding is open specifically for the Indian subcontinent, with a deadline set for August 13. Anne-Sophie Voumard, Managing Director of Television & Marketing Services at the IOC, believes that including T20 cricket in these games will be a "game-changer" not just for India but also for the entire Olympic movement.

Historic significance Historic moment for the Olympics, says Voumard Voumard emphasized the importance of cricket's return to the Olympic sports program, calling it a historic moment. "Bringing cricket back into the Olympic sports program basically creates a new cricket competition," he told CNBC TV18. The winning bidder will be responsible for bringing this historic event to Indian fans. Voumard also hopes that whoever wins the media rights will help promote other Olympic sports in India and inspire youngsters to take up new sports.

Bidding expectations IOC expects bids to be 'multiple' of Paris Olympics figures The IOC is expecting a significant increase in bids for the LA Olympics compared to the $31 million Viacom18 paid for broadcasting rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Voumard said, "Because of the vibrancy of the media market in India at the moment, we deliberately chose to open a formal, transparent tender." She added that while she can't disclose any confidential information about expected values, they expect it will be "a multiple" of previous amounts.

Sponsorship talks IOC looking for Indian sponsors as well The IOC is also looking to rope in Indian companies as sponsors. Voumard said they are in talks with several entities and are hopeful of finding a sponsor that aligns with the Olympic values. She stressed on the importance of finding a partner who shares these values, adding that they are speaking to various entities and understanding what is important for them.